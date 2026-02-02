Muzaffar Ali and Radhikaraje Gaekwad discuss loss of Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb and feminism at 10th edition of Expresso

On the 10th edition of Expresso, veteran filmmaker Muzaffar Ali and Maharani of Baroda, Radhikaraje Gaekwad, spoke at length about a wide range of subjects like films, art, feminism, and culture.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readMumbaiFeb 2, 2026 12:00 PM IST
Muzaffar Ali and Radhikaraje Gaekwad on the 10th edition of Expresso.Muzaffar Ali and Radhikaraje Gaekwad at the 10th edition of Expresso. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
Veteran filmmaker and painter Muzaffar Ali and the Maharani of Baroda, Radhikaraje Gaekwad, graced the 10th edition of Expresso at Taj Skyline in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. In a wide-ranging conversation, the two discussed films, dance, culture, and feminism. While the Umrao Jaan director lamented the loss of the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb in Bollywood films, the Gujarat royalty insisted feminism must not come at the cost of femininity.

“Our Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb cannot die because a lot of efforts have gone into maintaining it,” said Ali, who helmed the 1981 seminal period drama Umrao Jaan. “Patronage is very important for the arts, whether it comes from a Hindu ruler or a Muslim ruler. And that’s something Bollywood has to learn. And Bollywood will have to learn because if they’re looking at global recognition and identity for India, then you’ve to realize you can go much higher than being petty. If you get entangled in petty things, your business will continue to run, but you wouldn’t get recognition across the globe,” he added.

Muzaffar Ali argued that filmmakers of Bollywood cannot write characters like Rekha’s titular role in Umrao Jaan today because they don’t have the time to immerse themselves in the process. “They’re too commercial to write films,” said Ali, adding, “We could immerse ourselves in the process. Today, there’s no time for immersion. All beauty comes from immersion.” He pointed out that the songs of today are waiting to be knocked out by another song, unlike the gems composed by late Khayyam in Umrao Jaan, like “Dil Cheez Kya Hai” and “Ye Kya Jagah Hai Dosto”.

Radhikaraje Gaekwad also lauded Ali, claiming that having been to his residence in Delhi, she can vouch for the fact that he lives and breathes the lifestyle that his movies showcase. A proud feminist herself, she asked pertinent questions about what feminism means today, terming it as the “most bloodless revolution” in history. “What does feminism mean? Does it mean only you moving forward? Or does it mean also holding hands with the women who need to inch forward? And is it at a loss of femininity? Does feminism mean the absence of femininity? Do we lose the nurturing qualities we have as women?,” she asked.

“Because today more than ever, femininity is a leadership we require. You see the world turning hard and the kind of violence and aggression all over. The only way to look at it is, if compassion and femininity come into play, then the nurturing aspect of community building, handholding, and nourishing humanity is the only way we can survive. Is feminism an individual, a community, a gender? I think we have to clearly define that and carry that forward without losing our true essence, which is to embody that intuition, that wisdom, and the nurturing qualities,” added Gaekwad.

EXPRESSO with Muzaffar Ali & Radhikaraje Gaekwad Expresso with Muzaffar Ali & Radhikaraje Gaekwad

Muzaffar Ali and Radhikaraje Gaekwad further spoke at length about the state of the migrant today, learnings from legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, and how they’d like to see the image of India change in the coming years.

The Expresso session will be available to watch on The Indian Express YouTube channels from 8 pm today. The event was held in association with AU Small Finance Bank as the presenting partner and Taj Skyline Ahmedabad as the venue partner.

About Expresso

The Expresso series has become a platform for thought-provoking conversations with some of the biggest names in Indian entertainment. Previous editions have featured celebrities like Huma Qureshi and Shefali Shah, Anupam Kher, Richa Chadha and Kabir Khan, Randeep Hooda and Hansal Mehta, Pankaj Tripathi, Kajol and Kriti Sanon, Javed Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar, Imtiaz Ali and Taapsee Pannu, and Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi.

