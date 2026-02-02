‘Not all horses run in a race; some are worshipped’: Muzaffar Ali on why Bollywood can’t make films like Umrao Jaan anymore

In today’s Bollywood where, films and songs often feel like fleeting content, designed for quick hits and fast returns, Muzaffar Ali’s work is a reminder of a cinema that breathed poetry, music, and soul. The legendary filmmaker, painter, and author, whose Umrao Jaan, Gaman, and Anjuman are etched in cinematic history, believes the deeply immersive songs and films of his era can hardly be recreated today. At the 11th edition of Expresso, Ali reflected on why why modern Bollywood struggles to capture that blend of narrative, music, and cultural harmony and why the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb remains alive in spirit even as it struggles to find a place on screen today. They were in conversation with Vandita Mishra, National Opinion Editor at Indian Express.

Bollywood, hypernationalism, and the othering of communities

During the session, Muzaffar Ali was asked about his recreation of Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb in his films and the stark contrast to today’s cinema, which often projects hyper-nationalism and community divides. He said, “This is the future everyone is facing, and there needs to be a collective solution. We cannot do it alone unless every individual delves into its depth. The fakir, the ascetic, saw beauty in everything, he saw love in all things. If the heart recognises Krishna in everything, he becomes a devotee of Krishna. It is essential to seek beauty, recognise it, and bring it before the world, forgetting where it comes from. Think of beauty as an abstract human attribute, name it, assign it a religion—it doesn’t matter. Music itself is a confluence of everything; you cannot erase any element from it because people have poured their heart and soul into it.”

He added, “The Ganga-Jamuni culture you are talking about cannot die because it has traditions, people, and examples. Wajid Ali Shah was maligned by the British, but no one said he was a devotee of Krishna. Kathak flourished in his time, thumri flourished in his time. Such patronage is vital for art—it could come from a Muslim patron or a Hindu ruler. Bollywood must learn this if it seeks global recognition. India has a much bigger place and positioning; getting lost in petty things will only maintain business, not achieve global acknowledgment.”

Ali stressed the importance of trusting India’s unique artistic heritage, “What can be created in India, born here, cannot happen in Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, or anywhere else. If we lose faith in our heritage, in our human resources, what will remain of us? Life has to be viewed in a larger artistic atmosphere.”

Muzaffar Ali on unforgettable songs in his films

When asked about his iconic films and their unforgettable songs, like “Seene Mein Jalan” or “Aapki Yaad Aati Rahi”, Muzaffar Ali revealed the careful, immersive process behind them, “I dream of the character first. I look at their soul, their dynamic trajectory through life, and then immerse them into a poetic concept. My kind of characters—no one in commercial Bollywood has time to write for them. Fortunately, I had Shahryar, who would immerse himself in my house, moving from one ghazal to another, working with Khayyam sahab or Jaidev ji. All beauty comes from deep, immersive experiences of yourself and your team. You submerge yourself and bring others along, without them realizing it. Music must be treated this way; otherwise, it doesn’t live. Today, songs come one after the other, each waiting to be knocked out by the next. But the songs of Umrao Jaan, no one can erase them.”

4K restorations of Muzaffar Ali’s films

Muzaffar Ali also shared his excitement over the 4K restoration of his films, “Fortunately, all my films are being restored. Umrao Jaan, Gaman, Anjuman—they have all been done. It is a very special feeling.”

When asked whether audiences would still connect with Umrao Jaan if it were released today, he responded with a metaphor, “Not all horses run in a race; some are worshipped, adorned. What is the use of forcing everyone to run? Beauty must remain in the heart.”