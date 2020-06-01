Music director Wajid Khan passses away

Wajid Khan’s last project as a music director was Dabangg 3. Wajid Khan’s last project as a music director was Dabangg 3.

Wajid Khan of Bollywood music composer duo Sajid-Wajid passed away on Monday in Mumbai.

Singer Sonu Nigam confirmed the news to indianexpress.com. Sonu said, “He has passed away. Can’t talk right now.”

Music director Salim Merchant wrote on Twitter, “Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family. Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un”

More details awaited.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd