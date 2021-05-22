scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 22, 2021
Hum Aapke Hain Koun music director Raam Laxman dies at 78

Popular music composer Raam Laxman, known for composing music for films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun among others passed away on Saturday.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 22, 2021 11:21:59 am
raam laxman deathMusic director Raam Laxman composed for films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun among others. (Photo: Express Archives)

Popular music composer Raam Laxman passed away in the early hours of Saturday due to a heart attack at his residence in Nagpur. He was 78.  His son Amar told indianexpress.com, “My father passed away at 2:00 am on Saturday. He died due to a heart attack. He got the second jab of Covid-19 vaccine a few days ago, following which he was feeling very weak and fatigued, and a doctor was treating him for that.”

Raam Laxman was known for composing the music for hit films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hain, 100 Days among many others.

Lata Mangeshkar expressed her condolences on the veteran composer’s demise and shared on Twitter, “I just learned that the extremely talented and popular music composer Raam Laxman ji (Vijay Patil) has passed away. I am very sorry to hear this. He was a great man. I sang many of his songs which got very popular. I pay him my respects.”

Lata Mangeshkar gave vocals to popular Raam Laxman songs like “Maye Ni Maye”, “Didi Tera Dewar Deewana,” “Kabootar Ja Ja Ja” among many others.

Born as Vijay Patil, he was Laxman of the Raam Laxman duo. His partner Surendra, Raam of the duo, passed away in 1976 soon after they signed the film Agent Vinod. Vijay continued to use his partner’s name in his creations nevertheless to honour his memory.

