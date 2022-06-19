Music composer Aadesh Shrivastava’s biopic featuring his son Avitesh announced

A biopic based on the life of music composer Aadesh Shrivastava has just been announced. The film will star his son, Avitesh. Trade analyst Taran Adrash took to Twitter and announced that producers Deepak Mukut and Mansi Bagla would team up for the project. The biopic would be based on the singer’s love story.

Sharing a poster, Adarsh tweeted, “AADESH SHRIVASTAVA’S BIOPIC ANNOUNCED, SON AVITESH TO STAR IN IT… On the occasion of #FathersDay, producers #DeepakMukut [#SohamRockstarEntertainment] and #MansiBagla [#MiniFilms] team up again… This time for a biopic on late musician #AadeshShrivatava’s love story.”

Aadesh succumbed to cancer at the age of 51 in 2015, after a fierce fight against the illness. Aadesh, whose cancer relapsed for the third time, had received an outpouring of support from Bollywood at the time, with stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visiting him at the hospital. Producer Ramesh Taurani, Shekhar Kapur, Suchitra Krishnamoorthy, Poonam Dhillon, Anu Malik, Jaspinder Narula and Abhijeet had also visited the singer during his last days.

Aadesh rose to fame with his musical compositions for films like Chalte Chalte, Baabul, Baghban, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham and Rajneeti among others.