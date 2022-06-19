scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Must Read

Music composer Aadesh Shrivastava’s biopic featuring his son Avitesh announced

An announcement regarding Aadesh Shrivastava's biopic, starring his son, Avitesh has been made. The feature will apparently focus on the late musician's love story.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 19, 2022 3:24:41 pm
Aadesh ShrivastavaAadesh Shrivastava passed away in 2015. (Photo: Twitter/ Taran Adarsh)

A biopic based on the life of music composer Aadesh Shrivastava has just been announced. The film will star his son, Avitesh. Trade analyst Taran Adrash took to Twitter and announced that producers Deepak Mukut and Mansi Bagla would team up for the project. The biopic would be based on the singer’s love story.

Sharing a poster, Adarsh tweeted, “AADESH SHRIVASTAVA’S BIOPIC ANNOUNCED, SON AVITESH TO STAR IN IT… On the occasion of #FathersDay, producers #DeepakMukut [#SohamRockstarEntertainment] and #MansiBagla [#MiniFilms] team up again… This time for a biopic on late musician #AadeshShrivatava’s love story.”

Aadesh succumbed to cancer at the age of 51 in 2015, after a fierce fight against the illness. Aadesh, whose cancer relapsed for the third time, had received an outpouring of support from Bollywood at the time, with stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visiting him at the hospital. Producer Ramesh Taurani, Shekhar Kapur, Suchitra Krishnamoorthy, Poonam Dhillon, Anu Malik, Jaspinder Narula and Abhijeet had also visited the singer during his last days.

Best of Express Premium
To rev up EV push, battery solutions per Indian needsPremium
To rev up EV push, battery solutions per Indian needs
India will be critical driver of demand in next 30 yrs, international arr...Premium
India will be critical driver of demand in next 30 yrs, international arr...
Express Investigation — Part 2: Key deletions on caste, minorities in rev...Premium
Express Investigation — Part 2: Key deletions on caste, minorities in rev...
Why Ukraine doesn’t figure in our classroomPremium
Why Ukraine doesn’t figure in our classroom
More Premium Stories >>

Aadesh rose to fame with his musical compositions for films like  Chalte Chalte, Baabul, Baghban, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham and Rajneeti among others.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

khatron ke khiladi 12
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants are loving the South African adventure with Rohit Shetty
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 19: Latest News
Advertisement