Mushtaq Khan got only Rs 1 lakh for his iconic Welcome role despite shooting extra days

Mushtaq Khan, best known for his minor yet memorable roles in films like Anees Bazmee’s 2007 blockbuster comedy Welcome, died of cancer on Thursday. For the uninitiated, Mushtaq played Ballu, a henchman of gangster Uday Shetty (Nana Patekar), in the film. He memorably warns their targets with the line, “Meri ek taang nakli hai, main hockey ka bohot bada khiladi tha (One of my legs is fake. I was a great hockey player).”

However, it’s a lesser-known fact that Mushtaq got paid only Rs 1 lakh by producer Firoz Nadiadwala, much lower than what he was promised, despite shooting for extra days. “When we sign an agreement, we’re told it’s a 20-day or 25-day shoot. Based on that, we decide our payment. But when, after the 25-day shoot is over, they ask for 10 more days, and then another 15 days after that, I felt that was not right. The payment wasn’t increased,” Mushtaq revealed last year.