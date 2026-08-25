‘Paid grocer Rs 1 per message’: Mushtaq Khan reveals unusual way he got Mahesh Bhatt’s call

Mahesh Bhatt may have retired from direction now, but he has a rich and diverse filmography spanning more than five decades. And across that extensive filmography, there are only a few constant faces, including actor Mushtaq Khan. However, it’s a lesser known fact that Mushtaq had to do his fair share of waiting before he even landed an opportunity to speak to the seasoned filmmaker.

Mushtaq Khan’s first meeting with Mahesh Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt was at the peak of his directorial career when Mushtaq Khan wanted to work with him. The director had just delivered seminal films like Shabana Azmi-starrer Arth (1982) and Anupam Kher-starrer Saaransh (1984). “At that time, it was very difficult to meet him even for two minutes. You couldn’t even imagine it. And he used to talk a lot in English, while I was a village guy. So, I kept wondering how to make it happen,” recalled Mushtaq on the Savita Aseem Podcast.