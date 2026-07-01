Musafir Cafe teaser: Vikrant Massey is at the centre of a love triangle set in the hills

Taking from Divya Prakash Dubey’s novel, Netflix is bringing the much-loved Musafir Cafe to the screen as a series starring Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana. Telling a story of love, longing and self-discovery, the makers unveiled its teaser on Wednesday afternoon, offering a glimpse into a romance set against the backdrop of the hills.

The teaser opens with Vikrant’s character (Chander) introducing himself in a voiceover as a musafir, whose story is intertwined with the cafe he runs, Musafir Cafe. As the promo unfolds, it hints at a love triangle, with his character navigating two significant relationships, one with the spirited character played by Vedika Pinto (Sudha) and the other with Mahima Makwana’s (Preeti), the more grounded character. The teaser ends with the line, “Sacha pyaar humare liye sahi ho ye kisne kaha hai.” (Who said true love is always the right love for us?)