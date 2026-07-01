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Musafir Cafe teaser: Vikrant Massey is at the centre of a love triangle set in the hills
Musafir Cafe teaser: Vikrant Massey's character finds himself torn between two relationships. The series also stars Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana.
Taking from Divya Prakash Dubey’s novel, Netflix is bringing the much-loved Musafir Cafe to the screen as a series starring Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana. Telling a story of love, longing and self-discovery, the makers unveiled its teaser on Wednesday afternoon, offering a glimpse into a romance set against the backdrop of the hills.
The teaser opens with Vikrant’s character (Chander) introducing himself in a voiceover as a musafir, whose story is intertwined with the cafe he runs, Musafir Cafe. As the promo unfolds, it hints at a love triangle, with his character navigating two significant relationships, one with the spirited character played by Vedika Pinto (Sudha) and the other with Mahima Makwana’s (Preeti), the more grounded character. The teaser ends with the line, “Sacha pyaar humare liye sahi ho ye kisne kaha hai.” (Who said true love is always the right love for us?)
From the promo, the series appears to explore themes of love, companionship, missed opportunities and self-discovery, focusing on how unexpected encounters can alter the course of people’s lives. Created and written by Sharanya Rajgopal and directed by Ruchir Arun, the series is produced by Terribly Tiny Tales and Homemade Stories. The series also features Adil Hussain, Rajeev Siddhartha, Anubha Fatehpuria, Loveleen Mishra and Sadia Siddiqui in key roles.
Watch the teaser of Musafir Cafe here:
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A few months ago, Netflix had released the first-look promo, which showed a chance encounter between the characters played by Vikrant and Vedika that sparks an instant connection but does not blossom into something lasting. Years later, Vikrant’s character crosses paths with Mahima’s, and the two eventually find stability together while running Musafir Cafe.
Musafir Cafe will begin streaming on Netflix from July 24.
Vikrant was recently seen in a cameo on rajkumar Hirani’s web series, Pritam Aur Pedro. His last film appearance was in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo, but his last lead role was in 2025’s Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, with Shanaya Kapoor.
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