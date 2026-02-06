Munna Bhai’s ‘Dekh le’ girl Mumait Khan now runs a makeup institute; was bedridden for 7 years after accident: ‘God humiliated me’ 

In countless Hindi films, we have heard the line, “Muddai lakh bura chahe toh kya hota hai, wahi hota hai jo manzoor-e-khuda hota hai.” Fate, no matter how fiercely challenged, ultimately has its way. In many ways, this line feels eerily apt for the life of Mumait Khan, the actor whom audiences remember as the unforgettable “Dekh Le” girl from Munna Bhai MBBS.

Mumait’s journey in the entertainment industry began far earlier than most. She was just 13 when she started working, and barely 18 when “Dekh Le” turned her into a nationwide sensation. What followed was a whirlwind—multiple Hindi, Telugu and Kannada films, a string of chartbuster item numbers, bold roles, and a rapidly cemented image as a sex symbol. And then, just as suddenly, she vanished from the spotlight.

Born to a Pakistani father and a South Indian mother, Mumait spent most of her childhood in Mumbai. But behind the city’s glitter, her family was quietly struggling financially. It wasn’t pressure from her parents that pushed her into work—it was awareness.

Mumait Khan in Dekh Le song. (Photo: IMDb) Mumait Khan in Dekh Le song. (Photo: IMDb)

Started working at 13

Speaking to iDream Media, Mumait recalled, “It wasn’t my parents who asked us to earn money. As we were growing up, my sister and I realised we were running out of money. We knew it. As a child, I would walk to school just to save Rs 1.50. I would put it in my piggy bank and give it to my father. They never asked for it, but I felt like doing it for them.”

That sense of responsibility reshaped identities too. Mumtaz Abdul Rashid Khan became Mumait Khan, while her sister entered the industry as Zabyn Khan. Post “Dekh Le”, Mumait featured in films like Hulchul, Lucky: No Time for Love, Rowdy Rathore, and Telugu blockbusters such as Chatrapathi and Pokiri. She became one of the most sought-after performers for item numbers across industries. Fame followed. So did judgment.

Then life intervened—brutally.

Went into coma at 30

Mumait met with a serious accident at home that damaged nerves in her brain. She slipped into a coma for 15 days, began experiencing seizures, and was given an instruction that felt like a career death sentence: no work, no workouts, no physical exertion for seven years.

Mumait Khan, Raj Sharma and Madhusudhan Mehta. Express archive photo *** Local Caption *** Mumait Khan, Raj Sharma and Madhusudhan Mehta. Mumait Khan, Raj Sharma and Madhusudhan Mehta. Express archive photo *** Local Caption *** Mumait Khan, Raj Sharma and Madhusudhan Mehta.

“I didn’t leave the industry,” she clarified. “I had an accident. Five nerves in my brain burst. Doctors told me not to work for at least seven years—even lifting anything was impossible. I was on medication for seizures, which gained a lot of weight. God made me Mumait Khan, and he himself put a full stop to it. I accepted it. I used those seven years to self-study.”

Those seven years were a forced pause—but not an empty one. Financially supported by her mother, Mumait used the time to reflect, heal, and reimagine her future.

7 years break changed everything

“My mom took care of me financially during that gap. She kept me happy and maintained my lifestyle. Even today, before any big purchase, I call her and take her permission. She knows everything. I can’t randomly spend money.” It was during this period that Mumait realised acting didn’t have to be her only identity. The answer came from something she had always loved—makeup and hair.

“In those seven years, I had a lot of time to think about what I truly loved. I realised it was makeup and hair. In every film, every song, I never repeated a look. Every time, it was different.”

That thought eventually turned into WeLyke Academy, her makeup and hair training institute in Hyderabad. Explaining her choice of city, she said, “There’s a gap in Hyderabad. In most of the South industry, we don’t get that kind of treatment. I used to bring my hair, makeup, and styling teams from Mumbai. So I wanted to bring that standard here.”

Mumait Khan. Express archive photo Mumait Khan. Express archive photo

Academy charges Rs 50,000 for a course

The academy’s launch, however, wasn’t smooth. “I was backstabbed twice. My business should have started earlier. I was supposed to launch in 2023, but I had to start everything over again. It took time.”

Today, the academy is fully operational, offering courses ranging from one week to eight weeks, with fees between Rs 20,000 and Rs 50,000. It’s open to all, and Mumait has even tied up with a bank to help students avail easy education loans.

‘Had no time for personal relationships’

At 40, Mumait is single—and unapologetically so. “I am not a typical girl. I have the personality of both a man and a woman. I focus on different things. I have been in four serious relationships. Right now, I am single by choice—not because things didn’t work out. If I find someone now, I am not against it.”

Her reasons are deeply rooted in her lived reality. “I started working at 13. I sacrificed my teens, my 20s, my 30s. Then God put a break in my life. Since childhood, my mindset was ‘I am working for my parents.’ I never had time to think about marriage or kids. I have become more business-minded. I never really had space for personal relationships.”

‘Pierced tongue out of boredom’

What she does have, though, is a deep love for tattoos and piercings. “If I wasn’t an artist, I would be in the Guinness Book of World Records for the woman with the most tattoos,” she laughed.

Recalling her rebellious streak, she added, “My tongue swelled to triple its size for eight months after I pierced it. I was 18 and thought, I need a piercing. Everyone had ears, eyebrows, nose piercings—so I removed mine. Then I did a tongue piercing and said, ‘Now copy me.’”

Judgment has followed her relentlessly—but she remains unmoved. “Everything about me is a mystery. Only my close people know the truth, and let it stay that way. The more I explain my life, the more explanations I will owe.”

She added firmly, “Everyone judges everyone. I don’t owe explanations to anybody. Society isn’t paying my bills. My family thinks well of me—that’s enough. I love my job. If my work requires me to wear a bikini, I will wear it proudly. I am getting paid for it. Others not respecting me is not my problem.”

Controversies weren’t uncommon

Public life also meant controversies. Mumait made headlines after a public feud with a cab driver and later during a high-profile drug investigation that forced her to exit Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1 midway.

Explaining the cab incident, she said, “It was my sister Zabyn’s birthday. I travelled from Hyderabad to Goa with my pet Molly. The driver didn’t have papers at the border. I was already in pain due to a recent surgery. On the return journey, he demanded extra money, called his union, pulled out a rod and drove rashly. It’s in court now. I have proof. He’s given two different statements.”

She added bitterly, “Because he’s ‘poor’ and I am an actress who’s done bold roles, I automatically became the villain.”

As for the drug case, she was eventually given a clean chit. “I was pulled in because of my association with someone. It didn’t affect my friendships. God gave me fame, he humiliated me, he paused my career. I blame no one else.”

Looking back, Mumait has no complaints—only acceptance. “God gave me everything and took it away when he wanted. He won’t let anything bad happen to me.” And perhaps, that quiet faith is what has kept her standing—unbothered, unapologetic, and unbroken.