Hope to start Munna Bhai 3 this year: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Since Lage Raho Munna Bhai released in 2006, there hasn’t been a single public event where filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra hasn’t been asked about the third installment of the Munna Bhai franchise. But the producer has always maintained he wouldn’t make the film until he finds a script worth greenlighting, and it seems the wait is over.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Chopra revealed if all goes well the film will go on floors later this year.

“I haven’t yet made my next Munna Bhai because I didn’t get a proper script. I hope I make it this year,” he said while asserting that he has never bowed down to the demands of the market.

It is, however, uncertain if director Rajkumar Hirani will return to direct the next installment owing to an allegation of sexual harassment against him by the employee of his own production house.

The allegation was reported by Huffington Post earlier this month. Chopra, who has produced all of Hirani’s films including Munna Bhai franchise, has neither broken silence on the allegation nor announced if the latter will helm Munna Bhai 3.

At a promotional event for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga last week, Chopra was asked to comment on the allegation. “This stage here is for something else, which is extremely important for us, as important as what you’re talking about. This opportunity we should use to talk about this and that of course, when there is a right time, we will talk about it,” he had replied.