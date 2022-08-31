Munawar Faruqui opens up about battling suicidal thoughts, says he was shaking after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Comedian Munawar Faruqui revealed that he has battled suicidal thoughts, and opened up about how he deals with them. He also said that he was triggered after Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide in 2020. Munawar’s mother died by suicide in 2007, he had revealed on a reality show recently.

During his stint on Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp, he had opened up about how his mother had taken her life by drinking acid. He had said, “The doctors also told us that my mom had not had anything to eat for eight days. For 22 years of her married life, my mom was not happy. All my life, I saw her being beaten up or saw fights between my parents.”

Speaking to RJ Siddharth Kanan, Munawar talked about experiencing suicidal thoughts and how he fought them, “This body has been given by God. In Islam, many things are ‘haram’ (sin) because they harm your body, like tattoos, cigarette. Ending that body’s existence is considered the biggest sin. And I really feel that about my mother, why did she do this? Such a smart woman, why did she do this knowing it’s a sin? It is said that weak people do this, but last 3-4 years I realised that only very strong people can do this.”

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Munawar recalled how shaken he was on hearing the news. “2-3 din tak haath kaanp rahe the (my hands were shaking for two-three days). Even today when I hear news like that, or end up joking about it myself, after a minute I just go back there. And I realise what it takes. When these thoughts started coming into my head, the first thing that stopped me was that God doesn’t allow it, and the second is you start seeing faces. When they hear the news what will be their first reaction? Ruk jaa, mat kar (stop, don’t do this).”

Munawar Faruqui won the first season of Lock Upp and released a new song, Khawab, which he also composed. In the song, he talks about the struggles that he has faced in his life, including the loss of his mother, and his arrest last year.