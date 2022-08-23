scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Munawar Faruqui says he can never make fun of Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Unke jaisa insan…’

Munawar Faruqui opened up about his love for Shah Rukh Khan and why he will never make fun of the Bollywood star.

shah rukh khan, munawar faruquiMunawar Faruqui says he'll never make fun of Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo: Munawar/Instagram, Express Archive)

Comedian Munawar Faruqui rose to national fame after his participation in Lock Upp, which he eventually also managed to win. While he takes on his audience, politicians and even celebrities on stage during his act, he has revealed that he’ll never make fun of Shah Rukh Khan. In a recent interview, he spoke about his love for the Bollywood star and how he’ll never joke about him.

Munawar revealed that he really respects SRK and is in awe of his journey. “Unke jaisa insan..itna hazir jawab. Itna naam aur shaurat ke baad bhi unme ek alag si kashish hai. Aap bas dekhte reh jaye (He is such a sharp and witty man. Even after so much name and fame, he has a very distinct attraction. You cannot help but admire him),” he told Bollywood Hungama.

Also Read |Munawar Faruqui reveals he is married and has a child, hasn’t lived with his wife for 1.5 years

The comedian further said that he is a fan of Shah Rukh Khan, to a level that he has never liked any other celebrity. “Dil se unki bohot respect karta hu. Kabhi mazak nahi bana paunga. As a stage artist also, kya pakad hai unki. Zabardast (I really respect him a lot and can never make fun of him. As a stage artist, he has an amazing hold on stage. It’s fantastic).”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Munawar Faruqui (@munawar.faruqui)

 

Munawar Faruqui also mentioned how he would love to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan sometime in life. As for a female actor, he was quick to pick Alia Bhatt.

In the same interview, he also opened up about the comedy scene in India mentioning how people are too sensitive about everything. Munawar added, “While we are evolving in everything, we are going backward when it comes to comedy. I wish there was a little more acceptance towards the same.”

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 12:57:08 pm
