Mumtaz turns Anju Mahendroo’s new hair stylist, fans say ‘both looking gorgeous’

Veteran actor Anju Mahendroo took to Instagram to share a new photo with veteran star Mumtaz. Here, Mumtaz can be seen playing with Anju’s hair. Anju shared in the caption, “My new Hair stylist 💞💞💞.”

Fans showered the comments section with love for the two actors. One wrote, “Both looking gorgeous.” Another wrote, “What a stunning photo of both of you!!” “Looking so fresh and energetic,” shared another fan.

Anju had a long relationship with the late actor Rajesh Khanna. In one of her earlier interviews, Mumtaz had expressed her shock when he announced his wedding with Dimple Kapadia. “Rajesh Khanna had a steady woman in his life, Anju Mahendroo for 10 years. We all thought he would marry her but one fine morning he announced that he’s marrying Dimpy (Dimple Kapadia) and shocked everybody,” Mumtaz was quoted by Hindustan Times.

Mumtaz had stayed away from the film industry for a few years now. A few months ago, she met Shatrughan Sinha and his wife Poonam Sinha. Shatrughan shared photos from their meet on Instagram and wrote, “It was a delightful surprise when our friend & my personal favourite, the most beautiful, talented, elegant actor #Mumtaz paid us a visit at our home ‘Ramayana’ just a few days back. It was truly nostalgic remembering the good old times, spent as friends & artists.”

Here photo with Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur also went viral on social media.