Mumtaz surprises Shatrughan Sinha with a visit: ‘Truly nostalgic remembering the good old times’

Actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha received a pleasant surprise earlier this month when his Khilona co-star Mumtaz paid him a surprise visit at his residence Ramayan in Mumbai. Sinha, on Saturday, shared pictures from their reunion on his social media platforms.

In the first picture, Shatrughan Sinha is sharing the frame with his wife Poonam Sinha and Mumtaz. He wrote, “It was a delightful surprise when our friend & my personal favourite, the most beautiful, talented, elegant actor #Mumtaz paid us a visit at our home ‘Ramayana’ just a few days back. It was truly nostalgic remembering the good old times, spent as friends & artists.”

Shatrughan then took the opportunity to present her with his biography ‘Anything but Khamosh’, written by renowned columnist, critic and author Bharathi S Pradhan.

Shatrughan further wrote, “Wonderful to have presented her my most talked about, much acclaimed biography ‘Anything but Khamosh’. The book has a special mention of her contribution in my career. It was a great afternoon, well spent! Love you Mumtaz! Long, Live our Friendship!”

Shatrughan and Mumtaz were considered a hit jodi in their time when they shared screen-space in films like Khilona (1970), Ek Nari Ek Brahmachari (1971), Jheel Ke Us Paar (1973) and Aandhiyan (1990).