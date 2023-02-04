Mumtaz recalls the time Shammi Kapoor proposed to her: ‘Unhone straightforward kaha I want to marry you’

Yesteryear actor Mumtaz, who will grace the show Indian Idol 13 this weekend, evoked the spirit of the 1970s by dancing to ‘Koi Sehri Babu’ from Loafer. Mumtaz also reunited with veteran actor Dharmendra and the duo created a famous scene from their film. The veteran actor remembered her late co-stars Shammi Kapoor and Dilip Kumar on the musical reality show.

In a new promo, host Aditya Narayan said, “What a jodi Mumtaz ji and Shammi ji”. Mumtaz then said, “Unhone straightforward kaha tha ‘I want to marry you.’ Main 17 saal ki thi. Mujhe shaadi nahi karna tha isliye shaadi nahi ki. (I was 17 years old. I didn’t want to get married and so I didn’t). But I do miss him sometimes.” She then added, “Aap puchte the Mumtaz kisse shaadi karegi, main bolti thi Shah of Iran ke bete se (They would ask whom would Mumtaz marry, I would say with the son of Shah of Iran).”

Mumtaz also recalled her first scene with late actor Dilip Kumar and said, “Dilip saab ko jaake mara, woh mera first shot tha unke saath.” (I went and I hit Dilip saab, that was my first shot with him) The actor was then seen hugging Dharmendra and said, “I was very fond of Dharam.” Mumtaz then blushed when Dharmendra said, “Mumtaz ko dekh ke feeling aa jati hai. (I get feelings when I see Mumtaz.)”

Mumtaz, who has been in a number of noteworthy films, has been absent from the cinema industry for a long time. She often interacts with her fans via Instagram and in one of the live sessions a fan questioned her about her comeback to movies and Bollywood. Mumtaz replied and said, “Bollywood? I do not know. I am not sure if I will get the kind of role that really touches my heart and it will be nice and people will appreciate it. First I will have to take my husband’s permission. He will say ‘okay you can do one’. Then maybe I will. Otherwise no.”