Mumtaz reveals how Feroz Khan’s death triggered Fardeen Khan and daughter Natasha’s separation: ‘Misunderstandings arose’
Mumtaz, mother of Natasha Madhvani, opened up about her son-in-law Fardeen Khan, saying that he is a very sweet man who, even after separation, frequently travels to London to check on his wife and children.
Veteran actress Mumtaz has, in the past, spoken extensively about daughter Natasha Madhvani and her separation from actor Fardeen Khan in 2023. While Natasha resides in London with their children and Fardeen is based in Mumbai, the two have maintained their connection as co-parents across. Recently, Mumtaz opened up once again about the couple, noting that Fardeen was deeply affected by the passing of his father, Feroz Khan that may have been the reason behind the couple’s separation.
‘Fardeen went ten times to check upon Natasha’
She said on the show Sitaron Ka Safar, “What happened was that when Feroz passed away, he was very attached to his father. So I don’t really know what happened at that time. Natasha was shifted to London for the children’s education. After that, I’m not sure what misunderstandings arose between them. But that’s when some problems began.” She further added, “What else can I say? And what can I even say, they are grown-ups themselves now, and are the parents of the children.”
In the same conversation, Mumtaz praised Fardeen for his dedication as a father: “Fardeen is a very good, sweet guy. Even today, he goes to London to see the children. Natasha was unwell, and he went ten times to check on her. I never expected that men these days would do so, but he looked after everything.”
‘Fardeen is my favorite’
She has also previously expressed admiration for Fardeen, recalling his birth in chat with Vickey Lalwani: “Even today, Fardeen seems like a gem to me. He is my favorite. I love him because when he was born, and we were shooting for Feroz’s film, I drank the celebratory champagne in his honors. He is such a sweetheart.”
Recently, speaking to The Times of India, Mumtaz commented on the couple’s current status: “They are saying they are separating, but they still aren’t divorced. Even if they do divorce, they won’t be truly separated because of their kids.”
