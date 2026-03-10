Mumtaz reveals how Feroz Khan’s death triggered Fardeen Khan and daughter Natasha’s separation: ‘Misunderstandings arose’

Veteran actress Mumtaz has, in the past, spoken extensively about daughter Natasha Madhvani and her separation from actor Fardeen Khan in 2023. While Natasha resides in London with their children and Fardeen is based in Mumbai, the two have maintained their connection as co-parents across. Recently, Mumtaz opened up once again about the couple, noting that Fardeen was deeply affected by the passing of his father, Feroz Khan that may have been the reason behind the couple’s separation.

‘Fardeen went ten times to check upon Natasha’

She said on the show Sitaron Ka Safar, “What happened was that when Feroz passed away, he was very attached to his father. So I don’t really know what happened at that time. Natasha was shifted to London for the children’s education. After that, I’m not sure what misunderstandings arose between them. But that’s when some problems began.” She further added, “What else can I say? And what can I even say, they are grown-ups themselves now, and are the parents of the children.”