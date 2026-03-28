Mumtaz chose career over Shammi Kapoor, then gave it up after marriage due to in-laws: ‘I wanted to work’

In the 1970s, Mumtaz stood out as Hindi film industry’s brightest leading ladies. With hits like Tere Mere Sapne and Roti, she was at the peak of her career when she made a decision that surprised many, walking away from films after marrying businessman Mayur Madhvani in 1974. In a recent interview, Mumtaz has opened up about why she chose to leave the industry at the height of her success.

‘My family believed a girl should marry after a certain age’

In a conversation with Sundeep Kochar, Mumtaz said she came from an orthodox Irani family and they believed in getting girls married early.

“I come from an orthodox Irani family, so my father believed that a girl should get married after a certain age, and not keep working till 40 or 50. My mother and everyone wanted me to get married, and I had known my husband’s family since I was 7 or 8, we were neighbours. My mother approved of them because she knew them well and believed I would be happy in that family. She told me not to continue in films and said they were good, cultured people who would keep me happy. I knew my family very well and always listened to them, so I married Mayur.”