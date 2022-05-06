Veteran actor Mumtaz opens about recent health crisis, her cancer history made injecting drips difficult

Veteran actor Mumtaz has opened up about her recent health crisis and how she had to spend a week in the hospital. The Bollywood icon revealed how her body took seven days to normalise after a “sudden attack of diarrhea.”

Mumtaz told ETimes, “I suffer from Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Colitis both. It was a sudden attack of diarrhea which did not stop despite the best of medication. Hence, hospitalisation was required. In the hospital too, it took me seven days to normalise.”

The yesteryear diva thanked the medical staff who “treated me like a flower.” She added that her skin gave her a lot of trouble with injections. “I was on drip for an entire week in the hospital. The injection of the drip could only be inserted in my right hand; my left hand could not be used because my lymph nodes were removed when I had contracted breast cancer 25 years ago,” she said.

Mumtaz shared that she stopped her husband Mayur Madhwani from flying down from the US. “He loves me a lot and I am lucky to have him in my life,” Mumtaz said.

Mumtaz was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 54. She reportedly underwent six chemotherapies and 35 radiation sessions before becoming cancer-free. She previously told TOI, “I don’t give up easily. Even death will have to fight me.”

She has been an advocate for breast cancer survivors ever since, also having appeared in the documentary 1 a Minute.