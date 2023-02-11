scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Mumtaz says Rajesh Khanna’s break-up with Anju Mahendroo shocked her: ‘It was not right on his part to do that’

Mumtaz shared screen with late superstar Rajesh Khanna in several films and is close friends with his former partner Anju Mahendroo.

rajesh khannaAnju Mahendroo and Rajesh Khanna shared a volatile relationship. (Photo: Anju Mahendroo/Instagram)
Mumtaz says Rajesh Khanna's break-up with Anju Mahendroo shocked her: 'It was not right on his part to do that'
Veteran actor Mumtaz was at the peak of her career in the 1970s and while she worked alongside many male actors, her on-screen pairing with Rajesh Khanna was extremely loved. The two actors gave several blockbusters together and she continues to be close friends with the late actor’s ex-girlfriend actor Anju Mahendroo. In a recent interview, Mumtaz said that Rajesh’s break-up with Anju completely shocked her.

It was famously known that Anju and Rajesh had a volatile relationship and in a recent chat with The Times of India, Mumtaz said that Anju took care of Rajesh, and even looked after his meals. She added that they often went on double dates with their partners and it was beyond her imagination when Rajesh and Anju parted ways.

The 75-year-old actor also said, “It was not right on his (Rajesh Khanna) part to do that. If you are not getting along with anybody, you need to call that person, sit down with him/her and inform that person.”

When asked if Anju is still emotional about Rajesh, Mumtaz said that Anju never bothered to get into details of the relationship and even the break-up.

 

A post shared by Anju Mahendroo (@anjumahendroo)

Mumtaz and Rajesh appeared in a series of hit films including Do Raaste, Aap Ki Kasam, Sachaa Jhutha amongst others. The actor, who recently appeared on reality singing show Indian Idol, said that their tuning was so good that it looked like the two of them were having an affair.

In an earlier interview with TOI, Mumtaz had spoken about how Rajesh wanted her to work with only him. She said that every time, there was the announcement of her film with another hero ‘he would sulk in a corner’. “He could work with anyone—he did so many films with Sharmila (Tagore) ji —but he wanted me to work only with him,” she said. Mumtaz largely stopped working in movies after she got married in 1974.

