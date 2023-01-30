scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Mumtaz on working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, comeback to Bollywood: ‘Not my type of industry anymore’

Mumtaz was rumoured to be collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his web series Heeramandi. The actor also mentioned how she doesn't want to do roles just for the sake of doing it.

mumtazMumtaz hinted she had been approached to be part of Heeramandi. (Photo: Express Archive)

Yesteryear actor Mumtaz recently spilled the beans about a Sanjay Leela Bhansali project, returning to do a show with former co-star Dharmendra, and the present state of the Hindi film industry. Mumtaz was rumoured to be working in Bhansali’s upcoming web series for Netflix, Heeramandi.

While speaking with ETimes, the actor confirmed that while she indeed had spoken to the acclaimed filmmaker about the project, she is yet to hear from him about it. Apparently, both Mumtaz and Bhansali are fans of each other’s work, and were excited to collaborate for the show.

Mumtaz seemed to express misgivings about Heeramandi, while claiming she is not too sure about what is happening on that front. She said that perhaps Bhansali no longer thinks she is ‘suitable’ for the part, and added that she doesn’t want to say anything more on that front lest it hurt him.

Also Read |When Shammi Kapoor said that relationship with Mumtaz ‘turned from dream to nightmare’: ‘I was a widower and Mumtaz happened to be…’

During the chat, Mumtaz said she will also be seen on an episode of Sony TV’s Indian Idol very soon with her co-star of many films, Dharmendra. She said the makers had been after her to be on the show for the past two years, but she is only doing this for her fans. The actor expressed her desire to do a film along the lines of Jane Fonda and Jennifer Lopez-starrer Monster-in-Law, adding that she has ‘maintained myself very well,’ the veteran actor said she doesn’t want to do a short role or cameo.

Mumtaz also spoke her mind about the present state of the industry and how Bollywood is ‘no longer her type of industry’: “Things have changed, the way they (actresses) dress up and present themselves. I have never done those things and will never do that.”

Mumtaz made her debut as a child actor with the 1958 movie Sone Ki Chidiya. She has appeared in films like Do Raaste, Khilona, Ram Aur Shyam, Loafer and Apna Desh among many others.

