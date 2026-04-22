Mumtaz shares strict fitness rule she got from Akshay Kumar to stay ageless at 78: ‘90% of people are lazy’

At 78, Mumtaz remains as charming and striking as ever, her energy and fitness continuing to defy age. The veteran actor shared her no-nonsense approach to health, built on strict eating habits, daily exercise, and advice from Akshay Kumar.

In a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Mumtaz called out what she believes is the biggest obstacle to fitness, saying bluntly, “Ninety percent of people in this world are lazy.”

The actor revealed that she avoids dinner altogether. “I don’t eat in the evening. Even Akshay Kumar once told me the same—don’t eat at night, and he follows it too,” she shared. Mumtaz added that she stops eating after 4 pm and doesn’t consume anything until the next day, except for an occasional apple if she feels hungry.

Her mornings are simple. “I wake up and have what the English eat—cereal with milk,” she said. Lunch, however, is her main meal of the day: “My cook makes one roti of jowar or bajra, which I eat with meat or vegetables.” Post lunch, she refrains from eating until the next day, occasionally opting for a fruit at night.

Mumtaz was quick to point out that such a routine demands commitment—something she believes many people lack. “People won’t do this,” she remarked.

ALSO READ: ‘I will put you in jail’: When Mumtaz sued a journalist for questioning her father’s identity

The actor works out for nearly 90 minutes every day, including weight training. “I lift 5 kg weights, do leg exercises—everything,” she said.

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For Mumtaz, fitness isn’t just about diet or workouts, it’s about discipline and consistency. “I became Mumtaz because I worked hard. Without hard work, you get nothing in life,” she said, adding that laziness is the biggest barrier to success.

Dev Anand’s advice to Mumtaz

Earlier, in a conversation with ETimes, Mumtaz had recalled a memorable piece of advice from Dev Anand, revealing how his words continue to shape her approach to ageing and fitness.

She had said, “I remember Dev Anand once told me that I should take care of my hair and body. He said that I should always try and look young. He said, ‘Mumzi, age is a bloody number’. He said if I look good I can have a boyfriend at 90 too. He asked me if I wanted proof. He opened a door and showed me that three girls were waiting for him in the other room to have a date with him. Mind you, he was 80 then.”

“I follow Dev Anand’s advice. And I follow Akshay Kumar’s advice that we should not eat after 6 pm.”

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What Akshay had said

Akshay Kumar has often spoken about the benefits of eating an early dinner. At a book launch last year, he said, “It is important to eat around 6:30 pm so your body has enough time to digest the food. By the time you go to sleep—around 9, 9:30, or 10—the stomach is ready to rest. It’s a very simple thing.”

What experts say

Health experts widely endorse this habit, pointing to early dinners as key to better digestion, metabolism, and sleep.

Dr Manjusha Agarwal, senior consultant, internal medicine, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai told Indian Express, “Eating your dinner early can benefit your overall health. Eating food late at night can induce a host of health issues. But, an early dinner gives your body enough time to digest food properly before bedtime, reducing the risk of indigestion, bloating, acidity, or heartburn. Late-night meals often lead to discomfort and poor sleep, as the body is still working to break down food. By finishing dinner earlier, your metabolism will improve instead of becoming sluggish, and your body can focus on rest and repair while you sleep.”

This article shares personal health routines and expert opinions for informational purposes and does not constitute professional medical advice. Individuals should consult a qualified healthcare provider before making significant changes to their diet or exercise regimen to ensure suitability for their specific health needs.