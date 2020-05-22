Mumtaz dismisses death rumours, says ‘I am not dead’

Mumtaz is 73. Mumtaz is 73.

Putting to rest rumours of her death, veteran actor Mumtaz today made an appearance on her daughter Tanya Madhvani’s Instagram account.

In the video, the Amar Prem actor Mumtaz said, “Hi, all my fans, I love you. See I am not dead. I am alive. I am not as ‘budhii’ (old) as they say. I still look presentable because of your blessings.”

A few reports on Thursday claimed that the 73-year-old actor has passed away and her funeral will take place on Saturday.

Sharing Mumtaz’s video, her daughter Tanya wrote, “Message from my mother to her fans! With another death hoax going around she is well and doing great! Despite images of her being spread across the internet when she was fighting her cancer battle many years ago that claim she looks old! She is now healthy and happy and beautiful ! Give her a break she is 73!”

One of the most popular actors of the 1970s, Mumtaz featured in films like Mela, Apradh, Nagin, Bramachari, Ram Aur Shyam, Do Raste Aap Ki Kasam and Khilona.

