Mumtaz dances to ‘Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke’, Salman Khan calls her the ‘best’. Watch

Yesteryear diva Mumtaz danced to her song "Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche" during her appearance on a show.

salman khanSalman Khan praised Mumtaz as she danced on her hit song. (Photo: Salman Khan/Instagram)
Actor Salman Khan couldn’t help but praise the dancing skills of yesteryear actor Mumtaz. Recently, Mumtaz appeared in a podcast on the music app Spotify. During the podcast, she danced to the song “Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche” with the host of the show. The song was originally picturised on her and actor Shammi Kapoor.

Sharing a clip of Mumtaz dancing to the song, Salman wrote on Instagram, “It’s so amazing to see u dance mumtaz aunty. Love it , u r absolutely the best ….” The song “Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche” was composed by music composer duo Shankar-Jaikishan and sung by Mohd Rafi and Suman Kalyanpur.

As Salman shared the video, his fans showered praise on the 75-year-old star. While many dropped heart emojis in the comments section, one of them also wrote, “Old is Gold.” Another added, “Love to mumtaz mam ❤️❤️.” One of them was also amazed as Mumtaz dance to the song. A comment on Salman’s post read, “Wowwwwww amazing😍😍😍😍😍.”

Watch the original song ‘Aaj Ka Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche’

Mumtaz was a very successful Bollywood actor in the 1960s and 1970s. She has starred in various films including Do Raaste (1969), Bandhan (1969), Aadmi Aur Insaan (1969), Sachaa Jhutha (1970), Khilona (1970), Tere Mere Sapne (1971), Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), Apna Desh (1972), Loafer (1973), Jheel Ke Us Paar (1973), Chor Machaye Shor (1974), Aap Ki Kasam (1974), Roti (1974), Prem Kahani (1975) and Nagin (1976).

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is looking forward to his two films, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3. The actor is also currently hosting the ongoing season of the TV reality show, Bigg Boss.

