Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Mumtaz breaks down as she recalls one of her last meetings with Shammi Kapoor: ‘Voh manzar aaj bhi mujhe yaad hai’

Mumtaz met late veteran actor Shammi Kapoor at his birthday party when his health was already spiralling down.

Mumtaz breaks down as she recalls one of her last meetings with Shammi Kapoor: 'Voh manzar aaj bhi mujhe yaad hai'
Veteran actor Mumtaz has previously opened up about her love story with Shammi Kapoor that did not have a happy ending. Shammi Kapoor asked Mumtaz to marry him but she walked away for she wanted to be a successful actor and knew that having a career and being his wife at the same time was just not an option. In a recent interview, Mumtaz opened up about one of her last meetings with the late actor and recalling those memories, shr broke down.

In an interview with The Times of India, Mumtaz shared that it Shammi’s wife Neela Devi who invited him for his birthday party. “Shammi ji’s wife (Neela Devi) called me and I said ‘It’s lovely to hear your voice’. She said that he has asked her to invite me for the party,” she recalled.

Mumtaz further said, “When I entered, I saw him. He was sitting on a wheelchair and he had red wine in his hand. I didn’t know how bad his health was. So, when I entered I looked at him and asked, ‘why are you drinking?’. He called me near him and asked me to sit. He said, ‘you know I like drinking, I always have’ and I said, ‘yeah’. So, there I got to know that he had few months to live.”

Mumtaz had tears in her eyes as she recalled this meeting. “I am sorry, I am feeling bad. So he (Shammi) said ‘don’t you think I should drink?’ I said ‘I am very sorry. I didn’t know that. If this is the situation, then you should enjoy your life, be happy.’ After that I sat for a while and left for home. But it was so sad. I am a very emotional person. Voh manzar aaj bhi mujhe yaad hai. Main kabhi bhi nahi bhulungi. (I still remember that scene. I will never forget it.)”

Shammi Kapoor died in 2011 after suffering from chronic kidney failure.

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 19:54 IST
