Born Muslim, this veteran actor married a Hindu businessman, now believes in Lord Ganesha: ‘Many Muslim men marry multiple times’

Veteran actor Mumtaz, born Mumtaz Askari, was one of the most successful actors in Bollywood in the 1970s with films like Tere Mere Sapne and Roti. In 1974, in the midst of a successful career, she married businessman Mayur Madhvani, and quit working in films. Recently, the veteran star spoke about her inter faith marriage and embracing aspects of Hinduism in her life as she married a Hindu man. Speaking about her spiritual beliefs, Mumtaz said she holds deep faith in Hindu deities despite being Muslim by birth.

‘I believe in Lord Shankar’

Mumtaz, in an interview on the YouTube channel Sitaron Ka Safar, said, “My favourites are Lord Shankar and Lord Krishna. I believe in them deeply, even though I am a Muslim.” She further shared that devotional practices are part of her daily routine at home. “Whenever I walk down the stairs in my house, there is an idol of Lord Ganesha, who is my favourite, and I bow at his feet. I also believe in Lord Shankar. Since childhood, I have always loved good-looking people, and I feel he is the most handsome god. So I love him. These are the two deities I especially believe in.”