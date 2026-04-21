‘I saw her from outside’: Mumtaz recalls last visit to Asha Bhosle, singer died 10 minutes later

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 on April 12, leaving a deep void in the world of music and cinema. Veteran actor Mumtaz, who shared a great bond with the singer, has shared about her attempt to meet Asha Bhosle when she was in hospital.

In a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Mumtaz recalled the moment and said, “I went to the hospital when I found out she had been admitted. I saw her from outside, but the doctor said Asha ji was critical and asked me to come the next day. As I left and sat in the car, within 5–10 minutes, I got a call saying she was gone.”

Speaking about their personal bond, Mumtaz said, “She had come to my house a few times. She was a very good friend. No one can replace her—you simply cannot compare.”

Mumtaz also revealed that a few days before her death, Asha Bhosle had told her that one of her songs was the most difficult she had ever sung. “Asha ji told me before she passed that my song Aaja O Mere Raja, Jannat Ki Sair was the most difficult she had ever sung,” she said.

Mumtaz spoke about Asha Bhosle’s unique place alongside her sister, Lata Mangeshkar. “There is no comparison between the two. What Asha ji could sing, Lata ji couldn’t, and what Lata ji could sing, Asha ji couldn’t. Asha ji sang playful songs, while Lata ji excelled in classical music—you simply can’t compare them.”

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Mumtaz shares video from Asha’s funeral

Earlier, Mumtaz had shared a video from Asha Bhosle’s funeral. In the clip, she is seen looking at the late singer and saying, “Kitni pyaari lag rahi hai (She looks so lovely),” before asking the videographer to come closer and capture the moment, calling it “yadgaari” (something worth remembering).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumtaz Actress (@mumtaztheactress)

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She captioned the video, “Not every relationship, not every love, is meant for the world to witness. Some bonds live quietly within the heart, where only you truly understand the depth of longing and the weight of grief for those you love. #ashabhosle ji, you will be missed.”

Mumtaz’s tribute to Asha

Earlier, she had also penned a heartfelt tribute, writing, “Today, I feel a deep sense of loss. Asha Bhosle ji was not just a legendary voice, she was the soul behind so many of my most cherished on-screen moments. Her songs gave life, charm, and emotion to my performances in a way that words can never fully express. Working with her voice was truly a blessing. She had a magic that made every song unforgettable. I will always remain grateful for the melodies she gifted me and the industry. Her voice will live on forever in our hearts. May her soul rest in peace.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumtaz Actress (@mumtaztheactress)

Asha Bhosle’s death

Asha Bhosle was hospitalised at Breach Candy Hospital on April 11 due to exhaustion and a chest infection. She passed away the following day. Her son, Anand Bhosle, performed the last rites at Shivaji Park Crematorium, and she was laid to rest on April 13 with full state honours.

Several celebrities, including Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vidya Balan and Vicky Kaushal, attended the funeral to pay their last respects.

Her son Anand Bhosle and granddaughter Zanai Bhosle immersed her ashes in the Ganga in Varanasi on April 20.