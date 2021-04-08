Mumbai weekend lockdown: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira finds company in boyfriend Nupur, Sussanne Khan is chasing endorphins

Sussanne Khan, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are all prepared for another lockdown. (Photo: Sussanne Khan, Ira Khan/Instagram)

With the second wave of the coronavirus engulfing the nation and night curfews and weekend lockdowns already in place, the Indian celebrities are already preparing themselves to stay indoors. While Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has found company for the lockdown in boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, Sussanne Khan, Manav Kaul, Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao are planning to workout at their home itself if there would be another lockdown.

Sussanne Khan shared a video of herself on Instagram where she is doing a set of Burpees at her ‘nest’ itself. In the video, which is shot at her home, Sussanne looks extremely fit and gorgeous. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Is this Déjà Vu…. Now we will try, to stay blind to the hope and fear outside. Hey child stay ‘Wild’and Chase those endorphins. #burpeesburpeesburpees #legday thank you @sohfitofficial, @oliviarodrigo @duranduran for the continued motivation🤾🏽‍♀️⚡️⚡️⚡️.”

Aamir’s daughter posted a monochrome picture with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and captioned it, “Ready for lockdown”. Shikhare also shared the mushy picture on his social media account.

TV actors Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira did their workout together at home. They gave major couple goals with their workout video which was shared with the caption, “Lockdown again but you can’t lock us down from our workout. Come let’s workout @keithsequeira ❣️#coupleworkout #lockdownworkout #lockdownagain #couplegoals #lockdown2021.”

Nail Polish actor Manav Kaul too posted a mirror selfie on Instagram which seems to be clicked after a workout session. Along with the picture, the actor wrote, “aur gym band ho gaye (And, the gyms are closed)”.

Many Bollywood celebrities have recently contracted COVID-19. Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar. Seema Pahwa, Rupali Ganguly and others are battling with the virus currently. India is witnessing the second wave of the virus. The country detected over one lakh new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the highest so far. Maharashtra recorded a new high of 59,907 cases.