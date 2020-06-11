Mumbai Saga to resume shooting next month in Hyderabad

MumbaI Saga is helmed by Sanjay Gupta. MumbaI Saga is helmed by Sanjay Gupta.

Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama Mumbai Saga will be one of the first Bollywood films to resume shooting after the lockdown.

The filming of the John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer will start next month in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. It will be a 12-day schedule.

90% of Mumbai Saga’s shooting was completed before the coronavirus-induced lockdown. During the lockdown, director Sanjay Gupta and his team worked on the film’s post-production. He had also started writing Shootout 3.

Talking about Mumbai Saga’s upcoming schedule in Hyderabad, Sanjay said in a statement, “Our post-production has been going on in full swing, and my team is already preparing to shoot the remaining portions. The only thing my company is going to do is complete the pending shooting, for which we will head to Ramoji Film City. We have got work on two sets. We will put up those two sets, and there will be nobody coming from outside those gates.”

He added, “The people we take from here will be a limited number. This will ensure a sense of security which was not probable in Mumbai, where you have got people coming from different parts of the city, and even with all necessary precautions taken, one can’t be 100% sure of being safe. It is not a risk I would like my cast and senior technicians to face.”

Mumbai Saga producer Bhushan Kumar told indianexpress.com, “It is a very difficult time for the industry, but with the government support and approvals, we are glad that our films can go on floors and we can look at finishing our films. As a producer, I am glad a film like Mumbai Saga being a multi starrer can go on floors, and we can finish the patchwork. I am grateful to the state governments also who are letting us bring our crew and cast to shoot. Also, I am happy that everyone in the cast of this big film along with our supportive crew has agreed to shoot next month in Ramoji. We are working on the safety measures during the entire shoot schedule. Safety precautions and health of everyone working on our project is mine and my team’s foremost concern.”

Set in the 80s, Mumbai Saga also stars Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte, Sharman Joshi and Pankaj Tripathi.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd