Mumbai Saga will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from this date

John Abraham’s action-drama Mumbai Saga is set to drop on Amazon Prime Video on April 27. The film, also starring Emraan Hashmi and Kajal Aggarwal, hit screens on March 19, before the second wave of coronavirus forced theatres to shut down once again.

Set in the backdrop of the early 90s, Mumbai Saga presents a fictional story of the duel between Amartya Rao (Abraham) and Senior Inspector Vijay Sawarkar (Hashmi) that explores the various shades of emotions, from hopes, aspirations to friendship and betrayal. The Sanjay Gupta directorial also defines the journey of Bombay becoming Mumbai, and how it changed the lives of its people.

Talking about the film, John Abraham in a statement shared that he was delighted with the response from fans who saw Mumbai Saga in cinema halls. The actor shared that now with the film’s digital premiere, he feels that their hard work is set to reach the world. “I absolutely love working with Sanjay as I believe he brings out the best in me and more importantly, he understands the pulse of the audience and delivers films that are loved by them. Mumbai Saga is an out and out entertainer the audiences will enjoy. I essay the character of Amartya Rao, a gangster, which is very different from the ones I have done in the past. It was a delight to work alongside Emraan for the very first time. We shared some great moments on the set while shooting for the film.”

Echoing his thoughts, co-star Emraan Hashmi shared that Mumbai Saga is quite close to his heart. “Vijay Savarkar’s character, while being a cop, has some grey shades to it, and that’s something that excited me to take this role on,” he said, adding that he was thrilled when the makers approached him for the role.

Mumbai Saga also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Amole Gupte, Samir Soni, Gulshan Grover, and Anjana Sukhani. The film had a worldwide box office collection of Rs 22.29 crore.