Mumbai Saga to be shot in Mumbai

Director Sanjay Gupta’s upcoming film Mumbai Saga was slated to be shot at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, with a 30-member crew, including lead actors John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi. However, with rising cases of COVID-19, Gupta has decided to call off the shoot down south.

Gupta, in a statement, informed that the decision was taken in consultation with the leading actors and co-producer Bhushan Kumar. He said, “The country recorded 30,000 cases in a single day. Moreover, the World Health Organisation’s statement about the possibility of the virus being airborne was alarming. It stated that the virus can remain in the air in crowded closed spaces. Of the 14-day shoot that I had planned, we were to film at three indoor sets for 10 days. That would have posed a risk. We wanted to shoot in Hyderabad, but now it’s as unsafe as Mumbai. So, we might as well do it in our city.”

He now plans to commence the final shoot in Mumbai by August 15, but admits the schedule could be pushed further. “John, Emraan and the rest of us were kicked about shooting, but we can’t do so by putting everyone’s health at risk. John was to finish the pending work on Mumbai Saga before moving on to his next project. But with cases on the rise, we decided it would be best to take stock of the situation after a month. We will try to procure permission to shoot from August 15, and are considering three studios, Mehboob, Essel and Film City. The dates are tentative.”

Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga is a period gangster film set in the 80s. It shows the transition of Bombay to Mumbai.

