Mumbai Saga: Sanjay Gupta pulls off a casting coup

Sanjay Gupta, who is completing 25 years in the entertainment industry, will be donning the director’s hat for the upcoming gangster film titled Mumbai Saga. The movie will feature John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy and Amole Gupte among others in significant roles.

Claiming that Mumbai Saga is his most ambitious movie till date, Gupta said in a statement, “25 years, 17 films later I had to give my audience something bigger and better. Mumbai Saga is by far my most ambitious film which needed a visionary producer. And I am grateful to Bhushan Kumar for putting his faith and might in it. It is one story that needs to be said on screen.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar added, “Mumbai Saga is our first in the gangster drama genre and who better than Sanjay to direct it. The film is inspired by true events and yet makes the characters so larger than life. The entire cast will bring so much to the table.”

Produced by T-Series and White Feather Films production, Mumbai Saga is slated for a release sometime in 2020.