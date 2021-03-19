Mumbai Saga movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: John Abraham film is ‘action-packed’

Mumbai Saga stars John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. (Photo: John Abraham/Instagram)

Even as the coronavirus cases show a steady increase in some parts of the country, some cheer is finally returning to the theatres. As John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi film Mumbai Saga releases on Friday, March 19, trade is hopeful that single-screen theatres will get footfalls. After Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer Roohi saw over Rs 20 crore box office collection in less tha a week, things are looking promising, as per trade.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Mumbai Saga is a gangster drama that pits John’s Amartya Rao against Emraan’s cop character. The film, set in the 1980s and 90s, chronicles the transformation of Bombay to Mumbai. The crime drama shows the changing face of the city as mills close down to make way for malls and high-rise buildings.

John Abraham plays the character of Amartya Rao, who has only one goal in life — to rule the city. His plans can come askew as Emraan’s inspector Vijay Savarkar dogs his every step.

In a media interaction that followed the trailer launch, John was asked what is in the gangster genre that lures him to keep coming back to it. To this John said that he picks these films to connect with the audiences because that’s where “he belongs”.

Mumbai Saga’s songs are composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Payal Dev while lyrics written by Hommie Dilliwala and Yo Yo Honey Singh.