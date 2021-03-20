Mumbai Saga: John Abraham sells tickets, Emraan Hashmi enjoys ‘seetis and taalis in theatres’, watch videos

Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga has finally released on the big screen, and its two heroes, John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, cannot stress enough the importance of experiencing the big-scale action of the film in theatres. So, in a bid to encourage the audience to watch the film in cinema halls, the lead stars themselves took to the box office section of a theatre to sell tickets to viewers.

Emraan posted on Friday a video of John sitting at the box office counter and selling the tickets. Later, the stars entered a screening to watch the film together.

Amartya and Vijay invite you to watch the BIGGEST FACE-OFF OF THE YEAR on the big screen, the best way to watch it.

Follow all the safety norms, be safe & enjoy the SAGA OF THE YEAR. BOOK YOUR TICKETS NOW! https://t.co/3zMCX838qu#MumbaiSaga IN CINEMAS NOW. pic.twitter.com/hqxtlGyaLs — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) March 19, 2021

“We have missed watching films in theatres for a long time,” says Emraan. To which, John replies, “And with Mumbai Saga, films are returning to the big screen.” The two are seen sitting together, maintaining physical distancing.

Hours later, Emraan posted a video of Mumbai Saga’s screening at Mumbai’s famous single-screen theatre, Gaiety Galaxy, where the crowd is heard cheering and whistling at a scene. “Back to the echoes of seetis and taalis In theatres !! #mumbaisaga #gaeitytheatre #backtotheatre,” wrote the actor.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in the review of Mumbai Saga, “In Sanjay Gupta’s better films, the bad guys used to be more interesting, the action used to be classy. This John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi film, however, feels jaded.”

Mumbai Saga is the second Hindi film to release after theatres in many states began operating at 100 percent capacity. Produced by T-Series, Mumbai Saga features Emraan and John in lead roles.