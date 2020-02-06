Emraan Hashmi plays an encounter specialist in Mumbai Saga. Emraan Hashmi plays an encounter specialist in Mumbai Saga.

The first look of Emraan Hashmi from upcoming film Mumbai Saga was released on Thursday. The actor, who plays an encounter specialist in the Sanjay Gupta-directed gangster drama, can be seen in his cop avatar in the stills which were unveiled by the makers.

Talking about being a part of the crime drama, Emraan said in a statement, “I rejected many offers which were in the same zone as Shoaib Khan from Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai. Maybe, I was waiting for Sanjay’s film. But when Sanjay said he is offering me the role of a cop, I was a little taken aback.”

Mumbai Saga is a gangster drama. Mumbai Saga is a gangster drama.

Adding how he wanted to keep his character different from what he has done in his previous gangster movies, Emraan Hashmi said, “I was hoping it’s not that and to my surprise, the way the part has been penned and the kind of character I play, he is almost like a gangster. An encounter specialist, he can put a bullet into someone if it accomplishes his motive. He is a badass character in a dog-eats-dog kind of world wherein this guy is the wolf. No one would imagine that I am playing a cop, but for this policeman, he is, as I said, like a gangster. Be it by fair or unfair means, he will bring down the guy he is going for. So, it’s kind of home turf, but it’s a very entertaining pitch for a character in a pure Sanjay Gupta style, who has created his own brand of cinema. And as an actor, I am always up for doing something different.”

One of my favourite moments from MUMBAI SAGA.

And of course Mr. Abraham like never before. 😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/ooKz6wvt1l — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) January 13, 2020

You can only do so much with the styling of your star.

What brings the character alive is his ATTITUDE.

Which our man John has no shortage of. 😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/UZwpj4wC7i — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) January 22, 2020

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

The team of Mumbai Saga had last month released the look of John Abraham who plays gangster Ganpat. The film has a stellar cast, also including Mahesh Manjeraker, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal and Prateik Babbar.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mumbai Saga will release this year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd