Mumbai rains: Water enters Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa compound in viral video

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy monsoon showers over the weekend, leaving several parts of the city waterlogged. Amid the widespread flooding, visuals from outside Amitabh Bachchan‘s residence Jalsa have caught the internet’s attention. Videos showing water entering the megastar’s compound and drainage blocked outside his Juhu home have gone viral on social media.

Waterlogging at Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa

Heavy rains in Mumbai led to flooding outside Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu residence, with videos showing water entering the megastar’s compound going viral on social media.

Reacting to the clips, one fan wrote, “Waterlogging does not discriminate.”

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