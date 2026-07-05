Mumbai rains: Water enters Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa compound in viral video

Heavy rains in Mumbai led to flooding outside Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu residence, with videos showing water entering the megastar's compound going viral on social media.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
2 min readMumbaiJul 5, 2026 11:00 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan Mumbai home floodedViral videos show blocked drainage outside Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu home amid rains. (Photos: Amitabh Bachchan/ Tumblr)
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Mumbai has been witnessing heavy monsoon showers over the weekend, leaving several parts of the city waterlogged. Amid the widespread flooding, visuals from outside Amitabh Bachchan‘s residence Jalsa have caught the internet’s attention. Videos showing water entering the megastar’s compound and drainage blocked outside his Juhu home have gone viral on social media.

Waterlogging at Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa

Heavy rains in Mumbai led to flooding outside Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu residence, with videos showing water entering the megastar’s compound going viral on social media.

Reacting to the clips, one fan wrote, “Waterlogging does not discriminate.”

Also Read: Why Amitabh Bachchan ditched Farah Khan’s Deewangi Deewangi shoot; Director joked about missing wedding invite

 

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Also Read | Launched by Amitabh Bachchan, Chandrachur Singh’s career ended amid a Shah Rukh film shoot

 

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While Amitabh Bachchan has not commented on the viral videos or the flooding outside his residence, he did share a new blog post in which he reflected on the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 and the spirit of underdogs. His latest blogpost read, “The timings for the WC 2026 for India viewing are late .. very late .. very very late .. but sincere followers ‘burn the candle at both ends’ as does yours truly .. much to the annoyance of .. well .. what really is getting attractive for this WC 2026 is that most of the expected Winners are gradually getting knocked out and the lesser known, progress with aplomb ..how wonderful to see this. To be trodden upon, be tarnished, be degraded, pushed aside as non-entities.. and then .. TO RISE, TO FLOURISH, TO EXCEL, to stand up with them that had looked down upon you .. that is challenge and grit .. BUT NEVER to be ‘telling off’ them that did to you what was demeaning, is the nature of greatness, humility and character.”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen next in the sequel to the hit mythological science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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