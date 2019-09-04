Mumbaikars stay safe: Renuka Shahane urges after her car gets submerged

Renuka Shahane on Wednesday urged Mumbaikars to remain indoors to avoid getting caught in the heavy rains that has inundated the city. The actor took to her Facebook page and shared pictures of her car after it got submerged, leaving her with no option but to wade through knee-deep water.

In her Facebook post, Shahane wrote, “Safely reached home. Enthu cutlet me and Rasika Deodhar trying to reach work wading in knee deep water. My poor car is totally submerged under water now #mumbairains. Mumbaikars stay safe. Don’t venture out of your homes unless necessary. Their was chaos with school children stuck in school vans and cars overheating and catching fire. Truly terrifying!!!”

Renuka Shahane revealed that she got trapped in water “right outside Garden Court restaurant near the Azad Nagar metro stairs.” She added that her car “remained stuck in traffic and the water rose within 10 minutes.”

Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red alert’ asking the authorities to be prepared to handle any situation. The department has predicted intense rain in Mumbai and surrounding areas in the next 24 hours.