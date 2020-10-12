Mumbai power outage: Kunal Kemmu, Amitabh Bachchan, Ali Fazal react

A host of celebrities have reacted to the power cut in Mumbai, including Amitabh Bachchan and Kunal Kemmu. (Photo: Instagram/amitabhbachchan, kunalkemmu)

Around 50 lakh homes and businesses in Mumbai suffered an unprecedented power cut on Monday morning due to a technical failure in one of the power supply circuits at the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited’s 400 KV supply station at Kalwa-Padgha near Thane. Day-to-day activities remain severely affected as Mumbaikars await the restoration of electricity. As memes flood the internet, celebrities have also taken to social media to react to the situation.

Amitabh Bachchan requested people to keep calm and tweeted, “Entire city in power outage .. somehow managing this message .. keep calm all shall be well.”

Anupam Kher kept it simple with a two-word response which read, “बत्ती गुल !! #powercut.”

T 3688 – Entire city in power outage .. somehow managing this message .. keep calm all shall be well .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 12, 2020

Bombay electricity kaputt! Phone is melting. pic.twitter.com/CcGJ5Uw2tF — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) October 12, 2020

Noida ke ghar ki yaad aa gayi….🥳🤩💡#LightAaGayeeeeee — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) October 12, 2020 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan shared a funny meme about 2020 and power cuts.

Mirzapur actor Ali Fazal shared a post which read, “Bombay electricity kaputt! Phone is melting.”

Nimrat Kaur had her own funny take. She tweeted, “Noida ke ghar ki yaad aa gayi (This reminds me of my place in Noida!)”

Television star Divyanka Tripathi wrote in Hindi, “Just got off work. Have nothing to do, nowhere to go. Can someone please tell me why is the entire city suffering such a major power cut?”

However, it was Kunal Kemmu’s reaction that was perhaps the funniest of the lot. The Abhay actor posted a video in which he compared how people living in places other than Mumbai react to a major power outage vis-à-vis the response of typical Mumbaikars. He captioned the video, “It’s a tense situation #powercut.”

