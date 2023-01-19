Mumbai Police detains Rakhi Sawant in case filed by Sherlyn Chopra

Actor Rakhi Sawant was detained by the Mumbai Police on Thursday and brought to Amboli police station. Her arrest happened in relation to a case filed by Sherlyn Chopra. Sawant was detained by the Mumbai Police and brought to the Amboli Police station for further questioning.

In November last year, both Rakhi Sawant and Sherlyn Chopra filed police complaints against each other on charges of sexual harassment and defamation. News agency ANI shared the update via a tweet, posting, “Amboli Police detains actor Rakhi Sawant after a woman model complained that she made her inappropriate videos & photos viral. Rakhi Sawant has been brought to Amboli PS for further questioning: Mumbai Police.”

Sherlyn Chopra also wrote that Rakhi Sawant’s anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Mumbai Session Court on Wednesday. “BREAKING NEWS!!! AMBOLI POLICE HAS ARRESTED RAKHI SAWANT IN RESPECT WITH FIR 883/2022. YESTERDAY, RAKHI SAWANT’S ABA 1870/2022 WAS REJECTED BY MUMBAI SESSIONS COURT,” she tweeted.

On Thursday, Rakhi Sawant and husband Adil Durrani were also set to launch The Rakhi Sawant Academy, a school for dance, acting and zumba. When indianexpress.com reached out to the team, they replied via text, “Grand Opening of Rakhi sawant Academy Event got cancelled due to some reason, will update you next date.”

The verbal altercation between Sherlyn Chopra and Rakhi Sawant began after the former levelled allegations of sexual harassment against actor and producer Sajid Khan, who was then a contestant in Bigg Boss 16. Rakhi, while speaking with media outlets, had allegedly made defamatory and derogatory comments against Sherlyn in connection with her allegations against Sajid.

Rakhi Sawant was last seen in Bigg Boss Marathi. She recently alleged that her husband wasn’t accepting their wedding in public. After keeping low for a few days, Adil Durrani finally came forward and accepted that they were indeed married.