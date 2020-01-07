Mumbai: Film fraternity comes out in support of JNU students

During the protest on Carter Road on Monday. (Express Photo) During the protest on Carter Road on Monday. (Express Photo)

Over 200 people, including many film personalities, gathered on Carter Road in Bandra on Monday evening to express solidarity with JNU students.

Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha and Vishal Bharadwaj as well as actors Dia Mirza, Tapasee Pannu and Rahul Bose were among those occupying the promenade. The crowd began to swell after 8 pm, the scheduled time for the gathering. The others who attended the protest included actors Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal and Saurabh Shukla, directors Sudhir Mishra and Zoya Akhtar, as well as lyricist Swanand Kirkare.

“We are here to support the students of JNU. They faced violence. We want to say that the whole country is with them. This gathering is not for CAA, NRC and NPR but to support JNU, AMU and Jamia Millia Islamia students who were attacked. We want to send them (the students) love,” Anubhav Sinha said.

Anurag Kashyap added, “I condemn the way Delhi Police handled the JNU issue. It was very shameful. People are very scared… their anger will explode. We are with the students and they are our inspiration. They have woken us from our sleep. I had run away from all this and quit Twitter but the students have shown me the way.”

Later, actor Swara Bhaskar, whose mother Ira Bhaskar is a professor at JNU, also joined the protest. “During the violence at JNU, Delhi Police personnel stood like mute spectators… they did not take any action against the masked mob. The Delhi Police is under the Home Ministry but they kept silent on this brutal attack on students. This raises serious questions.”

The two-hour protest, which witnessed singing and sloganeering, was held amid the presence of police personnel. Many young people also joined in and raised slogans condemning the attack on students. A protester, who was standing with a placard supporting JNU students, said: “I was at the Gateway of India protest… JNU students have my complete support.”

