Amid pandemic, uncertainty, organisers of Mumbai Film Festival postpone event

Mumbai Film Festival postponed to 2021. (Photos: Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival/Facebook)

The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI), which organises the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, on Tuesday announced that it would be postponing this year’s edition of the event in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and the uncertainty around the reopening of cinema threaters across the country.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to postpone the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2020 to next year. It is our responsibility to do everything we can to keep our communities safe during this crisis. We promise that the festival will come back with fullness in spirit and enthusiasm for our beloved city of Mumbai,” said Isha Ambani, a member of the Board of Trustees of MAMI.

Festival director Anupama Chopra said, “We will focus and put our might behind our Year Round Programme’s digital imprint that has already created a stir. As we carve the path ahead, we would like to thank our partners, sponsors, collaborators and the filmmaking community for standing by us.”

MAMI is expected to announce an official selection of Indian films for this year in the coming months along with the dates for the 2021 edition.

