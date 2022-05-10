Mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor showers love on Alia Bhatt’s new photo, calls her ‘gorgeous’

It’s not even a month since Alia Bhatt tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, and both are off for work commitments. While Ranbir is in Dubai to play for his ‘All Stars’ football team, Alia visited Doha to attend the city’s jewellery and watches exhibition. While fans could not stop gushing over her white pant-suit look, it seems like she has found the biggest cheerleader in her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor.

Sharing Alia’s photo from the event on her Instagram story, Neetu wrote, “Gorgeous” along with the starstruck emoji. The overwhelmed bahu reposted her story adding a GIF of a cat blowing flying kisses. Even sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor appreciated Alia Kapoor’s look as she wrote “My gorgeous girl” while sharing her photos on her Insta story. Alia reposted the same adding the ‘love you’ icon.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14 at their home in Bandra. The extremely low-key event was attended by only family and close friends. While on shoot for her show Dance Deewane Juniors, Neetu Kapoor was questioned about the wedding by host Karan Kundrra, as seen in a promo video. As he further quizzed who would be ruling the Kapoor house, the judge on the kids’ reality show smiled to say, “Khaali bahu ki. Mai chahti hu ki sirf bahu ki hi chale (Only daughter-in-law. I want my daughter-in-law to only rule over the house).” Her response had led fans to laud her affection for her bahu, as they dropped happy and positive comments on the post.

Earlier speaking about the couple to indianexpres.com, Neetu Kapoor had shared, ” “I just love both of them and they are amazing human beings. They complement each other really well, and they are amazing together. I am really hoping everything goes well.”

Ranbir and Alia fell in love on the sets of Brahmastra. The film has been in the working for five years and is set to hit cinema halls on September 9.