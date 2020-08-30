scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 30, 2020
Multiplex Association of India, filmmakers request government to reopen cinema halls

Boney Kapoor, Shibasish Sarkar, Karthik Subbaraj, Dev, Akshaye Rathi, Parvin Dabas, Abhimanyu Dassani among others have requested the government to consider reopening movie theaters.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | Published: August 30, 2020 10:15:20 pm
chinese theaters coronavirus pandemicCinema halls remain closed even as Unlock 4 has been announced.

Several leading filmmakers, including Boney Kapoor, Karthik Subbaraj, Reliance Entertainment’s Shibasish Sarkar, and The Multiplex of Association of India on Sunday requested the centre to consider reopening theaters, assuring they would provide the consumers a safe and hygienic experience.

The Multiplex of Association of India in a series of tweets wrote that cinema halls which have remained shut since the coronavirus-induced lockdown, deserved a chance to function, especially if aviation, metro, malls, wellness and restaurants have been allowed to operate.

The MAI’s call was supported by many in the Hindi film fraternity.

Reliance Entertainment’s Shibasish Sarkar, who has produced the upcoming Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh-led 83, tweeted, “Salary Subsidy Scheme in UK, CARES Act 2020 in US, Canada Emergency Wage Service in Canada, govt supported to protect jobs. In India thousands & millions have lost jobs or pay cuts with no income of cinema hall owners. Halls are now closed for 6 months. #SupportMovieTheatres”

While Boney Kapoor tweeted a placard with “#SaveMovieTheatres #SaveCinema” written on it, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor Abhimanyu Dassani, actor-director Parvin Dabas and producer-trade analyst Girish Johar also appealed to the government to consider reopening theaters.

“Due to zero revenues, we have already lost 12-15٪ of our screen count, be it single screens or independent mpxs. Imagine they may never lit up their screens again… timely & safely critical steps is the need of the hour! #SupportMovieTheatres,” Johar tweeted.

Several Indian movies have seen direct-to-OTT releases over the last few months, due to uncertainty over the reopening of theaters.

