Multiplex Association of India, filmmakers request government to reopen cinema halls

Cinema halls remain closed even as Unlock 4 has been announced.

Several leading filmmakers, including Boney Kapoor, Karthik Subbaraj, Reliance Entertainment’s Shibasish Sarkar, and The Multiplex of Association of India on Sunday requested the centre to consider reopening theaters, assuring they would provide the consumers a safe and hygienic experience.

The Multiplex of Association of India in a series of tweets wrote that cinema halls which have remained shut since the coronavirus-induced lockdown, deserved a chance to function, especially if aviation, metro, malls, wellness and restaurants have been allowed to operate.

The MAI’s call was supported by many in the Hindi film fraternity.

Reliance Entertainment’s Shibasish Sarkar, who has produced the upcoming Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh-led 83, tweeted, “Salary Subsidy Scheme in UK, CARES Act 2020 in US, Canada Emergency Wage Service in Canada, govt supported to protect jobs. In India thousands & millions have lost jobs or pay cuts with no income of cinema hall owners. Halls are now closed for 6 months. #SupportMovieTheatres”

Most countries across the world have allowed Cinemas to operate. We request the Govt Of India to allow us to operate as well. We are committed to offering a safe and hygienic cinema experience #SupportMovieTheatres — Multiplex Association Of India (@MAofIndia) August 30, 2020

Salary Subsidy Scheme in UK, CARES Act 2020 in US, Canada Emergency Wage Service in Canada, govt supported to protect jobs. In India thousands & millions have lost jobs or pay cuts with no income of cinema hall owners. Halls are now closed for 6 months. #SupportMovieTheatres — Shibasish Sarkar (@Shibasishsarkar) August 30, 2020

Over 20 lakh jobs at stake. Livelihood of thousands of families at risk. Investments worth thousands of crores under threat. Iconic places that gave you millions of beautiful memories potentially facing closure. If you care, please share.🙏#SupportMovieTheatres 5 pm today. pic.twitter.com/2FqFY4HPbt — Akshaye Rathi / अक्षय राठी (@akshayerathi) August 30, 2020

We need to get the economy going…Movie Halls are a big part of that…they are committed to giving a safe environment to the film goers…let’s open them before it’s too late #SupportMovieTheatres https://t.co/qB80mLIHFA — Parvin Dabas (@parvindabas) August 30, 2020

#SupportMovieTheatres

Let’s make it safe enough for the public. Please reopen theatres and bring that magic back to life. — Abhimanyu Dassani (@Abhimannyu_D) August 30, 2020

Requesting GOI to rethink about Opening of Cinema https://t.co/r3M9EL8Ufr many families are depending upon Cinema Hall.

Requesting @PrakashJavdekar ji to rethink about the decision 🙏🏻#SupportMovieTheaters #SaveCinemas pic.twitter.com/2r4VpZN6k6 — Dev (@idevadhikari) August 30, 2020

Now that almost ‘Everything’ is allowed to open… It’s high time to consider opening theatres too with all the safety precautions….. Too many peoples livelihood is involved in it… PLS DO CONSIDER UNLOCKING US TOO… 🙏#SupportMovieTheatres #SupportCinemas #Unlock4 pic.twitter.com/bwVfksRTbY — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) August 30, 2020

While Boney Kapoor tweeted a placard with “#SaveMovieTheatres #SaveCinema” written on it, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor Abhimanyu Dassani, actor-director Parvin Dabas and producer-trade analyst Girish Johar also appealed to the government to consider reopening theaters.

“Due to zero revenues, we have already lost 12-15٪ of our screen count, be it single screens or independent mpxs. Imagine they may never lit up their screens again… timely & safely critical steps is the need of the hour! #SupportMovieTheatres,” Johar tweeted.

Several Indian movies have seen direct-to-OTT releases over the last few months, due to uncertainty over the reopening of theaters.

