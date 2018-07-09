Mulk trailer: Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu fight against the system for justice

Mulk trailer: Taapsee Pannu stars as a fierce lawyer in Mulk Mulk trailer: Taapsee Pannu stars as a fierce lawyer in Mulk

In the nearly three-minute trailer of Mulk, a lot is happening. A terrorist attack. Prateik Babbar and Rishi Kapoor’s characters are accused of being traitors. And amidst all the noise surrounding the holy city of Benares stands Taapsee Pannu, who plays a lawyer and Hindu woman who has taken the onus of protecting the Muslim family.

Things take place quickly as Rishi and Prateik are both hounded by cops for a planned attack on the city. A frantic Taapsee makes a solemn promise to clear the family’s name and bring them to justice. The film, by the looks of the trailer, aims to challenge the general perception we have about different religions. Not all bearded Muslims are terrorists, and not all Hindus are hell-bent upon branding Muslims as criminals.

Mulk stars Taapsee Pannu, Rishi Kapoor, Prateik Babbar, Manoj Pahwa and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Anubhav Sinha, who previously helmed movies like Tum Bin, Dus and Gulaab Gang.

“This is a film which we all have done with our hearts because of the topic it deals with. It’s purely a passion-driven project for each and every member of the cast and crew. The energies on the set were so good and it drove us all to finish the film in record time. It has been an extremely satisfying experience to do Mulk,” Taapsee had earlier said in a statement.

Mulk has been primarily shot in Lucknow and Benares. The film will release on August 3, 2018.

