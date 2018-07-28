Mulk actor Prateik Babbar on his late mother Smita Patil: I miss her a lot

Prateik Babbar is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Mulk, directed by Anubhav Sinha. Prateik Babbar is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Mulk, directed by Anubhav Sinha.

Prateik Babbar would love to have a biopic on his mother Smita Patil and he even has a title in mind. It should be called Ek Thi Smita. “People have talked about a biopic on my mother. And I am excited about it. In such a short span, it was one hell of a life lived. It is special. I would love to have a biopic made on her,” Prateik told PTI.

Regarded as one of the finest actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema, Patil acted in over 80 films in her career that spanned over a decade. “I am ok with it. I don’t know if my family is. I am not the only one to give a green signal to it…it has to be a collective decision of the family. It is a sensitive thing. But it is a beautiful thought,” the actor said when asked whether there were any apprehensions in telling the story. Patil, who was married to Raj Babbar, passed away in 1986 at the age of 31, barely two weeks after giving birth to Prateik due to some childbirth complications.

“I miss her a lot even today. She has been very inspiring. I have seen all her films, but I loved her the most in Bhumika,” the 31-year-old actor said. Prateik is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Mulk, directed by Anubhav Sinha.

In Mulk, he co-stars with Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Rajat Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa and Ashutosh Rana. Recently in a media interaction, Prateik described his role in the film thus, “It’s the role of a boy who’s gone astray. When I heard it I immediately wanted to do it. There’s so much pain and hurt and persecution embodied in the part. Muslims are looked on in a particular way with suspicion and distrust for no fault of theirs. It is a very frightening situation. Anubhav Sir has captured the turmoil of the community, and I was more than happy to be part of the film,” says Prateik happily.

Mulk is slated to be released on August 3.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App