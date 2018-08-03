Mulk movie release LIVE UPDATES: Celebs laud Rishi Kapoor’s film

Mulk movie review: Taapsee Pannu plays a lawyer in Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk. Mulk movie review: Taapsee Pannu plays a lawyer in Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk.

Releasing alongside Fanney Khan and Karwaan is Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu starrer Mulk. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film tells the story of a Muslim family trying to reclaim its lost honour. Mulk also stars Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Neena Gupta among others.

Talking to IANS about Mulk, Taapsee said, “Over the years, we have been conditioned that certain communities need to be looked upon in a certain typical way. So I think we need to question the logic behind it. Mulk is going to question that logic — and where did it start and why did it start and the need to change it immediately.”