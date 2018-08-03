Mulk movie release LIVE UPDATES: Celebs laud Rishi Kapoor’s film

Releasing alongside Fanney Khan and Karwaan is Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu starrer Mulk. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film tells the story of a Muslim family trying to reclaim its lost honour. Mulk also stars Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Neena Gupta among others.
Also Read | Mulk box office collection prediction: Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu’s film to mint Rs 2 crore on Day 1
Talking to IANS about Mulk, Taapsee said, “Over the years, we have been conditioned that certain communities need to be looked upon in a certain typical way. So I think we need to question the logic behind it. Mulk is going to question that logic — and where did it start and why did it start and the need to change it immediately.”
Producer Ronnie Lahiri tweeted, "Just saw #mulk ... very important and timely film. everyone should watch. Bravo @anubhavsinha. great performance from the ensemble cast .. @chintskap sir @taapsee @mrrajatkapoor #manojpahwa @Neenagupta001 you all should be proud of this film"
Taapsee Pannu on working with Rishi Kapoor, "He can be very intimidating if you let him be because he’s a typical loud Punjabi who will take your case if you let him. Once I got friendly with him, I think I really began to enjoy myself."
Read More | Mulk actor Taapsee Pannu: Rishi Kapoor can be intimidating if you let him be
Anubhav Sinha shared on Twitter, "A letter to Pakistan. Sorry a question really!!!"
Rishi Kapoor said, "Mulk is based on true events. It’s the story of a family that is fighting to establish its integrity after an insinuation has been made against them. The family used to enjoy the respect of the neighbourhood but the attitude of the neighbours changed overnight after the allegation. Now, they have to fight to get rid of the terrorist tag."
Read More | Mulk actor Rishi Kapoor: Movies are meant to send out messages
Trade analyst Girish Johar said, “If I have to place my money, I will place it on Mulk. Whatever they are trying to convey is a strong message and it is a strong content film backed by deadly performances by Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and Ashutosh Rana. In my opinion, the film might earn Rs 2 crore on its first day.”
Read More | Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu’s film to mint Rs 2 crore on Day 1
Vicky Kaushal wrote on Twitter, "#Mulk is a solid film talking about an impostant issue in the most direct & honest way. The country needs to watch it. Brilliant direction by @anubhavsinha Sir, @chintskap Sir @taapsee @ashutoshrana10 #ManojPahwaji @Neenagupta001 @PracheePaandya aap sab behad kamaal hain!🙏"