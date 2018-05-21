Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Mulk first look: Taapsee Pannu returns to the courtroom, this time with Rishi Kapoor

The first look of Mulk, starring Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor in the lead roles, has been unveiled by the actors and it looks every bit promising.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 21, 2018 3:10:29 pm
mulk first look taapsee pannu rishi kapoor Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor’s look from Mulk is out.
Taapsee Pannu’s 2016 outing Pink had impressed fans and critics left, right and centre. Well, Taapsee is back to the courtroom with her upcoming flick Mulk but this time as a lawyer. The first look of Mulk which also stars Rishi Kapoor in the lead role has been unveiled by the actors and it looks every bit promising.

The still from the film features Taapsee in the garb of a lawyer while Rishi, in a new bearded avatar, is looking at her. The film is reportedly a social thriller, in which Taapsee will play the role of Aarti, a lawyer and Rishi Kapoor’s daughter-in-law. ‪”एक बार फिर अदालत होगी, कटघरा होगा, एक परिवार होगा, एक मानसिकता होगी और विरोध होगा। perhaps the most relevant topic of current time #Mulk ‬‪और हाँ ….. रमज़ान मुबारक :) ‬‪- Aarti ‬‪(पूरा नाम जानने के लिए मिलिए cinema घर मैं 27th July 2018 को….. इन्तज़ार रहेगा) (loosely translated as: Once again, a hearing will happen, a witness box will be there, a family will be there, an ideology will be there and an opposition will be there),” read Taapsee’s caption.

Talking about Mulk in a previous statement, Taapsee had said, “This is a film which we all have done with full heart because of the topic it deals with. It’s purely a passion-driven project for each n every member of the cast and crew. The energies on the set were so good and it drove us all to finish the film in record time. It has been an extremely satisfying experience to do Mulk.”

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Mulk also stars Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Neena Gupta and others. Taapsee’s other upcoming projects include Prakash Raj’s romantic comedy Tadka which also stars Nana Patekar, Shriya Saran and Ali Fazal. She is also gearing up for Soorma with Diljit Dosanjh.

