Disturbing to see Muslims being targeted in the country: Mulk actor Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu plays a lawyer in Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk. Taapsee Pannu plays a lawyer in Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk.

Weighing in on the increased prejudice against Muslims in the country, Taapsee Pannu says it is very disturbing that a particular religion is being targeted.

Taapsee made the comment at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Mulk, which is the story of a Muslim family caught in a terror plot.

When asked about the community being targeted, Taapsee told reporters, “It’s very disturbing. I’ll give you an example from my own life. My manager is a Muslim, my driver, my house help are Muslims.

“If I were to feel disturbed in their presence then I would be disturbed whole day and night because my life is run by them. It’s very disturbing to realise that a particular religion is being targeted. These people are inseparable to me. So this was a big reason for me to do the film. I thought if someone has to stand up then I would like to take that responsibility. This fear and this disturbance in my mind, I vented it all out through this film,” she said.

Mulk director Anubhav Sinha, who was present at the trailer launch, added, “When we started the film it looked against the tide but the kind of comments we are receiving I am happy that I made it. It’s not about Hindu-Muslims, we have had these clashes before. It’s such a diverse country, everybody has fought everybody. Hindus have fought Muslims, Sikhs have fought Hindus, Shias have fought Sunnis, Brahmins have fought Thakurs. So it goes on in our country.”

Mulk, also starring Rishi Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Ashrut Abhinandan Jain in pivotal roles, releases on August 3.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd