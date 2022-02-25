Mukesh Rishi reunites with Gunda co-star Harish Patel, fans recall Bulla and Ibu Hatela’s dialogues

Actor Mukesh Rishi recently had a reunion of sorts with Gunda co-star Harish Patel. Mukesh on Thursday shared a click of himself and Harish on Instagram, and it took their followers no time to flood the comments section with dialogues from the 1998 film.

Sharing the photo, Mukesh wrote, “The real Gundaaz.” Soon enough fans recalled Mukesh and Harish’s characters from Gunda – Bulla and Ibu Hatela. Some fans posted the dialogue – “Mera naam hai Bulla”. Others teased them with, “Mera naam hai IBU hatela ma meri chudail ki beti. Bap mera saitan ka chela. Khayega kela.” One user wrote, “Good to se ibuhatela is back.”

Gunda starred Mithun Chakraborty in the lead role, with Mukesh Rishi playing the main antagonist Bulla. Harish Patel, who was last seen in Marvel movie Eternals as Karun, played the role of Ibu Hatela.

Gunda released in 1998.

The way Mukesh says his name Bulla in Gunda has been a meme for years now. From stand-up comedies to parodies, the film’s dialogues have provided enough content to leave fans in splits.