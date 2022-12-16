Mukesh Khanna slams Pathaan song Besharam Rang: ‘You dared to bring people in limited clothing, next you will bring them without clothes’

Pathaan’s first song “Besharam Rang” has been mired in controversy ever since its release on Monday. BJP minister Narottam Mishra and BJP MLA Ram Kadam have criticised the costumes worn by Deepika Padukone in the song. Now, actor Mukesh Khanna has chimed in. He called “Besharam Rang” “an attack on Hindu religion” and said the major issue in the song is “vulgarity.”

In Khanna’s opinion, the film industry has “gone haywire”.

He objected to the clothes of Deepika Padukone in “Besharam Rang” and added, “Our country is no Spain or Sweden or such a country that allows everything. You dared to bring people in such limited clothing, next you will bring them without the clothes.”

Mukesh Khanna also raised fingers at the Censor Board of Film Certification for clearing the song without any cuts. He said, “Can they not see all these attacks on the Hindu religion? The job of the censor board is to ensure that films do not hurt anyone’s personal feelings and beliefs. The censor must not pass such films that instigate or lead the youth astray. This song can mess up the minds of the youth, not mislead them. This is not a song made for the OTT, but a film. How could the censor pass it? Did they not see the deliberate provocative dressing?”

Earlier, Narottam Mishra had pointed out that Deepika Padukone’s saffron costume and Shah Rukh Khan’s green costume in the song is objectionable and he wants the makers to change it. He added that if the changes are not made, Pathaan’s release in Madhya Pradesh will be threatened. Ram Kadam has said “Besharam Rang” disrespects Hindutva ideology and it won’t work in Maharashtra.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25.