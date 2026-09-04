Mukesh Khanna says Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal image’ can impact Ramayana: ‘Bad for kids’

Actor Ranbir Kapoor’s casting in Ramayana has been a topic of discussion ever since the film’s trailer was unveiled. While actor Mukesh Khanna is yet to watch the trailer of Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited mythological drama, he recently weighed in on Ranbir’s casting as Lord Ram and Yash’s as Ravana. He suggested that Ranbir’s image following the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal could influence how audiences perceive him as Lord Ram.

During a chat with Free Press Journal, Mukesh addressed Ranbir’s image after Animal. “Ranbir Kapoor ki image bann gayi thi Animal ke baad mein. I hope Ranbir ki woh image leke na aaye; woh galat image to the kids tha. Mein uspe (Animal) bhi bhadak gaya tha (Ranbir had an image after Animal, I hope people don’t carry it with them. It was a bad image for the kids, even I was upset with it),” Mukesh said. Ranbir played the role of Ranvijay Singh, a violent and complex man, in Animal.